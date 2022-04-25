Manama - Bahrain’s national origin exports increased by 83 per cent during first quarter 2022 amounting to BD1.255 million, compared with BD684m for the same quarter of the previous year, shows the latest report from the Information and eGovernment Authority (iGA).

The top 10 trading partners accounted for 74pc of the value of national origin exports in the quarter with the remaining 26pc claimed by other countries, says the report which also includes data on balance of trade, imports and re-exports.

Saudi Arabia ranked first among countries receiving Bahraini exports of national origin, importing BD217m worth of goods from the kingdom. The US was second with BD207m and Italy third with BD92m.

Unwrought aluminium alloys emerged as the top product exported during the quarter accounting for a value of BD496m. Agglomerated iron ores and concentrates were second with a value of BD168m and aluminium wires (not alloyed) was third at BD64m.

The report found that the value of re-exports decreased by 14pc to BD159m during the quarter when compared with BD185m for the same quarter last year, with the top 10 trading partners accounting for 87pc of the re-exported value, while the remaining countries accounted for 13pc.

Saudi Arabia was the leading market for re-exports from Bahrain accounting for a value of BD45m, followed by the UAE at BD33m and Singapore coming third at BD26m.

Turbo-jets of a thrust emerged as the top product re-exported from Bahrain with a value of BD13m, followed by parts for aircraft engines amounting to BD10m and apparatus for wrist watches control in third place with BD8m in value.

The report said the value of imports increased by 4pc to BD1.363bn during the first quarter this year compared with BD1.3m in the same quarter last year with the top 10 trading partners accounting for 69pc of the total value.

According to the report, China was the top exporter to Bahrain notching up a value of BD214m, followed by Brazil at BD130m and Australia in third place with BD118m.

Non-agglomerated iron ores and concentrates emerged as the top product imported into Bahrain with a value of BD135m while aluminium oxide was second at BD111m and four wheel drive cars in third place at BD32m.

The trade balance, or the difference between exports and imports, amounted to a deficit of BD51m during the quarter, a sharp improvement when compared with deficit of BD442m for the same quarter last year.

