Muscat – Muscat governorate’s fisheries sector is showing steady growth, with 9,605 fishing licences issued or renewed in 2025, reflecting the vitality of the industry and continued interest in the profession based on figures released by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources.

Officials say expanded infrastructure, community-led maritime committees and targeted support programmes for fishermen are strengthening sustainability and boosting the sector’s contribution to food security and economic diversification.

Muscat’s coastline hosts rich and diverse fish resources, making the sector a key contributor to sustainable economic activity. Recent years have seen progress through the development of modern fishing harbours, improved fish landing facilities and growing aquaculture activities in line with the goals of Vision 2040.

Maritime Traditions Committees in the governorate play a central role in organising fishing activities and preserving marine resources. The committees act as a link between fishermen and authorities, submitting proposals, resolving disputes based on maritime customs and helping regulate fishing practices.

In 2025, the committees held 15 meetings across the wilayats of Bausher, Muttrah, Muscat, Quriyat and Seeb, reviewing development projects, investment opportunities and challenges facing fishermen.

Among the topics discussed were the Haramel fishing port project, organisation of Seeb Fish Market, fish landing facilities in Fins and Dhabab in Quriyat, and proposals to improve services for fishermen in several coastal villages.

Government support programmes have also helped strengthen the sector. Between 2021 and 2025, 157 fishermen benefited from financial and technical assistance, including funding covering up to 80% of essential equipment such as boats, engines, safety gear and navigation devices.

The governorate has also seen the launch of several projects aimed at boosting fisheries development, including operations at Seeb Fish Market, fish landing facilities in Muttrah and aquaculture initiatives such as floating cage fish farms and hatchery projects.

Officials say these initiatives will help improve fishermen’s working conditions, protect marine resources and enhance the sector’s contribution to Oman’s long-term food security and economic growth.