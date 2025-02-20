Muscat : Muscat International Airport has received the second direct flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) from the new Gwadar International Airport in Pakistan.

Oman Airports said in a statement :"Muscat International Airport recently welcomed the second direct flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) from the new Gwadar International Airport in Pakistan. This step comes as part of the company’s efforts to expand its flight network and enhance air connectivity between the two countries to meet the significant increase in passenger numbers."

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

