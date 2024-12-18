Mongolia’s Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrain has praised Bahrain’s economic transformation and called for stronger ties between the two nations following his landmark visit to the kingdom earlier this month.

Speaking exclusively to the GDN after his maiden trip, the Mongolian premier described Bahrain as a ‘hidden gem’ and highlighted the parallels between the two countries, despite their geographical differences.

“Although Mongolia is landlocked and Bahrain is an island nation, we share common challenges and opportunities. Bahrain’s ability to overcome its limitations and thrive as a financial and economic hub is truly inspiring,” said Mr Oyun-Erdene.

One of the key aspects of Bahrain’s success that struck the visiting delegation was its economic diversification. He praised Bahrain for reducing its reliance on the oil sector, which now contributes just 15 per cent of the GDP.

“Bahrain has shown that a smaller population is not a barrier to development. Its transformation over the last 15-20 years is a model for countries like Mongolia, which is also rich in natural resources but is seeking to diversify its economy,” he added.

Mr Oyun-Erdene identified three critical areas for potential co-operation:

Finance: Mongolia plans to tap into Bahrain’s expertise as a regional financial hub, with proposals for reciprocal visits and knowledge-sharing initiatives in fintech and financial systems.

Mining: Bahrain’s resource management expertise could help Mongolia optimise the use of its vast critical mineral reserves.

National Security: Both countries are considering exchange programmes to develop strategies aligning national resources with global demand.

“Collaboration in these areas could set a precedent for innovative partnerships between nations with complementary strengths,” said the Mongolian Prime Minister.

Currently, Mongolia has diplomatic missions in the UAE, Kuwait and Egypt but none in Bahrain. However, the Prime Minister expressed interest in expanding Mongolia’s presence in the GCC.

“Bahrain can serve as a gateway to the Gulf for Mongolia, while Mongolia offers access to the massive markets of China and Russia. Strengthening our partnerships will create opportunities for trade, tourism and cultural exchange,” he said.

During his visit, Mr Oyun-Erdene met His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Sustainable Development Minister and Bahrain Economic Development Board chief executive Noor Al Khulaif, Cabinet Affairs Minister Hamad Al Malki and Muharraq Governor Salman Isa bin Hindi.

Reflecting on his trip, the Mongolian leader described Bahrain as a ‘revelation’ and a country that deserves greater recognition.

“This visit wasn’t just about professional ties – it was personal. Bahrain’s charm and potential left a lasting impression,” he added.

He also dismissed earlier assumptions that a country needed a population of at least five million to thrive, citing Bahrain as a shining example of how vision and strategic planning can drive growth.

Reaffirming Mongolia’s open-door policy, Mr Oyun-Erdene extended an invitation to global investors to participate in the country’s development, particularly in the mining and energy sectors.

The Prime Minister also expressed interest in attending future editions of the Manama Dialogue, underscoring Mongolia’s commitment to strengthening its relationships on the global stage.

His visit to Bahrain was part of a broader initiative to boost ties with the Gulf, including his first-ever trip to Saudi Arabia. The two visits signal Mongolia’s intent to enhance co-operation with the region, particularly in areas of economic and strategic importance.

“This is just the beginning of our journey together. The potential for mutual growth between Mongolia and Bahrain is enormous, and I look forward to deepening this relationship in the years to come,” Mr Oyun-Erdene concluded.

The visit has set the stage for a promising partnership, with both nations drawing on each other’s strengths to create a shared path to progress.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).