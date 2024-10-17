KUWAIT-- Dangerous driving habits are widespread on Kuwait's roads with speeding and phone use are the most common violations, which in turn demands an urgent attention, raising awareness and enforcing law and regulations to ensure public safety.

Accidents resulting from other's mistakes or unexpected road incident occur almost daily, often leading to causalities, injuries, financial losses, frequently caused by reckless behavior, violations, or carelessness.



In response, Ministry of Interior (MoI) is making efforts to tackle these challenges, through strict traffic laws, with and presenting advance technologies the government aims to establish better traffic system, minimize injuries and damages.



Statistics from the Ministry of Interior showed that, between January 1 and June 30, 2024, the total number of speeding violations in Kuwait's six governorates exceeded 1.5 million, with 9,472 distracted-driving violations. The report, issued by the Ministry's Traffic Planning and Research Department, revealed that more than 93 percent of traffic accident during this period were caused by distracting-driving, while 7 percent were due to other factors. A total of 3,100,638 violations were recorded in the first half of 2024.

Director of Traffic Awareness Department at (MoI) Colonel Fahad Al-Issa told KUNA that one of the one of the main causes of distracting-driving is the use of phone, he confirmed in the first half of 2024, over 30,000 violation for phone use while driving were recorded.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras have been installed to monitor seatbelt use phone use while driving, there are currently 252 of these cameras spread across the six governorates, aimed at reducing traffic violations and ensuring the safety of both citizens and residents, Colonel Al-Issa added. He stressed the importance of wearing seatbelts, avoiding speeding, stop using phones while driving. He also urged drivers to ensure that children are seated in the back for their safety and maintaining safety distance to prevent collisions during sudden stops.

On his part, Assistant Director of the Traffic Awareness Department Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Bo Hassan, told KUNA that the department has intensified traffic safety campaigns across various media outlets, including television, radio, print, and social media platforms, to raise awareness on this issue.

The new AI cameras aimed to enhance road safety by effectively detecting violations, ensuring compliance with traffic laws, he added. Lieutenant Colonel Bo Hassan emphasized the importance of raising a strong traffic safety culture among drivers, adhering to traffic rules, wearing seatbelts, and avoiding phone use while driving to safeguard themselves and other road users.

Director of the Medical Emergency Department at the Ministry of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Shatti stated to KUNA that between January 1, and September 30, ambulances services transported 7,774 accidents.

Dr. Al-Shatti called on the public to follow traffic regulations, avoid using phones while driving, and stay alert to protect lives and property.

