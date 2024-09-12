His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today received Li Qiang, Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China, who is visiting the UAE as the head of a high-level delegation.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum welcomed Li Qiang and his accompanying delegation and expressed the hope that the visit would further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two nations.

An official reception ceremony for the visiting delegation was held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, during which the national anthem of the People's Republic of China was played.

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid greeted members of the delegation, while the Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China shook hands with Their Highnesses the Sheikhs and other senior officials.

The official reception ceremony was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; as well as a number of ministers and senior officials.