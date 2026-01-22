His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, launched expansion projects at Dubai Silicon Oasis, the special economic zone for knowledge and innovation and a member of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), with investments totalling AED12.8 billion.

This step reinforces Dubai Silicon Oasis as one of the key pillars of the knowledge economy ecosystem in Dubai, in line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to make Dubai the world’s best city to live, work, and invest.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid affirmed that the launch of the expansion projects at the Oasis comes as part of Dubai’s vision to anticipate and shape the future through the adoption of advanced technologies and their deployment to serve people, the economy, and society. His Highness highlighted that Dubai continues to build a sustainable knowledge economy rooted in innovation, transforming ideas into opportunities, challenges into achievements, and ambitions into tangible realities.

He added that Dubai will remain an open environment for talent, creative minds, and high value investments from around the world, and a platform for future technologies that enhance quality of life and reinforce Dubai’s position among the world’s most future-ready cities.

The launch ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ); H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee; and several ministers and senior officials.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said, “We continue implementing the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to strengthen Dubai’s position as a global hub for innovation, technology, and the economy of the future through transformative projects that embody leadership and enhance the emirate’s ability to anticipate and embrace change.”

He added, “The launch of Dubai Silicon Oasis’ expansion projects mark a pivotal advancement in our strategy to amplify the knowledge economy’s impact on inclusive and sustainable growth, establishing an enabling ecosystem that empowers global enterprises, regional investors, and next-generation innovators in advanced technology, AI, and future industries.”

He continued, “These large-scale projects are embedded within an integrated strategic vision aligned with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. They reflect our belief that economic progress is inseparable from quality of life and sustainability, as their smart and sustainable infrastructure integrating business, future technologies, housing, education, and entertainment embodies Dubai’s vision to place people at the centre of policies and projects and to invest in creativity and knowledge to build cities of the future.”

He said, “We view these projects as an integrated platform to strengthen public private partnerships, develop new business models that anticipate the future, and provide distinctive investment, professional, and educational opportunities for young talent and innovators worldwide. This reaffirms our commitment to advancing infrastructure, flexible regulations, and competitive incentives that reinforce Dubai’s position as the premier global destination for investment, talent, and quality living, while strengthening its stature as a bold, sustainable, and future-ready development model.”

Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of DIEZ, said, “This step reflects DIEZ’s commitment to continuing its pivotal role in achieving the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 by providing integrated residential, commercial, and investment environments within its free zones, supporting the private sector as a key partner to Dubai in the next 50 years particularly in new economic sectors, and contributing to the creation of quality jobs and enhancing Dubai’s global competitiveness.”

Al Zarooni confirmed that the new expansion phase aligns with ongoing efforts to identify innovative solutions that support the success of Dubai’s business ecosystem. This expansion will enhance Dubai Silicon Oasis’s position as a global platform that embraces creators and innovators, offering advanced infrastructure, exceptional resources, and distinguished institutional support. “We are confident that this new strategic expansion will represent a qualitative leap in attracting more investments, particularly in future sectors, and in reinforcing Dubai’s position as a smart and sustainable urban economy.”

The expansion plan includes two main projects: District IO and Block 14.

The District IO project with investments amounting to AED11 billion aims to provide infrastructure that supports the development of future technologies, enhances the research, development, and innovation ecosystem in Dubai, contributes strategically to knowledge and innovation objectives, and reinforces Dubai’s position as a global engine for research, development, and innovation.

This project, which comprises 25 LEED compliant buildings, divided into 18 commercial buildings and four residential buildings, in addition to hospitality facilities including a conference centre and an innovation and experience centre, will create more than 70,000 direct and indirect jobs over ten years, contribute up to AED103 billion to Dubai’s GDP by 2036, and attract up to AED30 billion in foreign direct investment by 2036.

Equipped to host more than 6,500 global companies, SMEs, and startups in future sectors, the project focuses on six main sectors: smart mobility, 3D printing, robotics, X-Tech, artificial intelligence and quantum computing, and Web3 technologies along with other sectors directly and indirectly enhancing Dubai’s position as a global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.

District IO will be developed through two main phases: The first phase begins in 2026 and will include office spaces, R&D laboratories, and dedicated retail areas. The second phase development will commence in 2027, including hospitality facilities such as a conference centre and innovation and experience centre.

District IO features an integrated development identity based on five main strategic pillars that strengthen its competitiveness and distinctiveness within Dubai’s economic and developmental landscape. The first pillar is innovation and knowledge, through the project’s focus on supporting high value-added technological and knowledge-based activities and initiatives. The second pillar is providing a flexible business environment that offers companies and investors an advanced service ecosystem that stimulates growth.

The project’s third pillar forms an effective platform for research and development through its specialised laboratories and facilities that help accelerate innovation, while the fourth pillar supports its role as an integrated community that brings together entrepreneurs, investors, and residents within a smart and interactive urban environment. The fifth pillar reflects the project’s firm commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices, in line with Dubai’s approach to building future cities that prioritise quality of life and anticipate the needs of future generations.

District IO reflects DIEZ’s commitment to supporting the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, through programs such as Sandbox Dubai, the Startup Development Programme, the Unicorn Programme, and other high-impact initiatives. This positions the project as one of the region’s flagship projects, supported by advanced infrastructure including specialised laboratories, data centres, environmentally friendly facilities, smart mobility solutions, and an integrated urban design.

District IO will also offer distinctive incentives, including end to end business setup solutions, advanced facilitation services, sector specific laboratories, funding support through dedicated capital investments, flexible leasing and payment solutions, access to academic and research networks, and product testing laboratories without the need for operational licenses in the UAE under RegLab.

The first phase of the Block 14 project supports the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the transit oriented development (TOD) model, with investments of AED1.8 billion.

Located near the Dubai Metro Blue Line station in Dubai Silicon Oasis, the project will be completed in 2029, aligning with the announced completion of the Blue Line.

This residential and lifestyle district is designed to deliver an exceptional living experience that elevates quality of life for residents and visitors alike. Anchored in Dubai’s global reputation for excellence, it embodies the highest standards of comfort, well-being, and urban liveability. Through world-class amenities and seamlessly integrated services, the district advances Dubai’s vision for vibrant, inclusive, and sustainable communities that foster health, connectivity, and human-centric design.

On the sidelines of the launch event, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid toured a few vital projects within Dubai Silicon Oasis, which form an integral part of DSO’s integrated live-and-work ecosystem. The tour included a visit to Fakeeh University Hospital, where His Highness was briefed on its advanced medical services system, the latest digital solutions in healthcare, and the patient centric model through which the hospital delivers the highest standards of care to more than 100,000 residents and employees of the DSO community, as well as residents of Dubai broadly.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid was also briefed, at the Rochester Institute of Technology Dubai, on the Middle East’s first-of-its-kind drone delivery project, implemented through a partnership between the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), and the Dubai Future Foundation.

The project contributes, through an integrated delivery network within the Oasis, to providing advanced infrastructure that enhances the smart logistics ecosystem, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leader among future-ready cities. His Highness was also briefed on the role of robotics and autonomous systems, through this project, in supporting a knowledge-based economy, as well as the project’s contribution to stimulating research, development, and innovation.