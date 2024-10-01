In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, issued Decree No. (58) of 2024, appointing Judge Wayne Stewart Martin as the Chief Justice of the Dubai International Financial Centre Courts.

This decree, effective from 12th September 2024, will be published in the Official Gazette.

His Highness also issued Decree No. (59) appointing Thomas Bathurst, Sapna Jhangiani, and Roger Stewart as judges in the Court of Appeal of the Dubai International Financial Centre Courts.

This decree is effective from the date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.