ABU DHABI - His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, was awarded the Mother Teresa Memorial Award for Social Justice, in recognition of his efforts to protect the environment and ensure sustainable development, as well as for prioritising sustainability and achieving balance between economic and social development and environmental protection.

He was awarded the prize during a ceremony held in Manarat Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), with the attendance of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, honoured the award’s winners.

The event was also attended by Sheikh Omar bin Abdul Aziz bin Ali Al Nuaimi, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Reem Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood.

The award is presented annually to honour individuals and organisations that promote peace, equality and social justice, and aims to highlight the cause of justice and peaceful coexistence. This year, its focus was environmental sustainability.

At the start of the event, Al Falasi delivered a speech on behalf of Sheikha Fatima welcoming the audience and expressing happiness at hosting the award, which aims to honour individuals who made valuable contributions in the fields of social justice, peace and tolerance.

In her speech, Sheikha Fatima stressed that honouring this year’s winners in the UAE will reinforce the values of tolerance and coexistence promoted by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

"We all know what we need to do to promote environmental sustainability, which the award is celebrating this year. As a local community and as part of a wider international community, we must realise the challenges and threats affecting the environment. Therefore, we need to exert further efforts to mitigate relevant risks to humanity," she said.

She then congratulated the institutional and individual winners of the award and called on them to continue their outstanding achievements, tireless efforts and charitable and humanitarian work, to help solve the issues affecting the current era with science, knowledge, cooperation and dialogue.

In the presence of Al Falasi and Dr. Abraham Mathai, Founder & Chairman at the Harmony Foundation, Sheikh Nahyan handed over the award to Sheikh Mansour, who was representing His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, to honour his work and achievements in protecting the environment, preserving natural resources, and adopting the principles of sustainable development as one of his most important priorities, as well as in achieving a balance between economic and social development and environmental protection.

Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Ali Al Nuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of the Al Ihsan Charitable Society, Saeed Al Rumaithi, Ahmed Al Mutawei and Muzna Al Mansouri were also recognised as young changemakers in the field of environmental sustainability, and their prizes highlight the role of the youth in preserving the environment.

Tatiana Antonelli Abella, Founder and Managing Director of Goumbook, was also honoured for raising the awareness of the local community of the dangers of pollution.

The prize also honoured the "Plastic Pollution Coalition," the Bhamla Foundation, Maitha Al Hamli, Director of Marine Assessment and Marine Conservation Department at the Abu Dhabi Environment Agency, and Arshi Ayub Mohamed Zaveri, CEO of the Trust with Trade Group.