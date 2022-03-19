ABU DHABI - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has received President of Syria, Bashar al-Assad, at Qasr Al-Shati' Palace, here His Highness welcomed the visit of the Syrian President, which comes within the framework of the two countries' keenness to continue consultation and coordination on various issues of interest.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his wishes that this visit will pave the way for goodness, peace and stability to prevail in Syria and the entire region. His Highness was briefed by President Bashar al-Assad on the latest developments in Syria.

The two sides reviewed the fraternal relations between the two nations, and the prospects of fostering cooperation and joint coordination to achieve their common interests and contribute to the consolidation of security, stability and peace in the Arab region and the Middle East.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a number of issues of interest, and emphasised on preserving the territorial integrity of Syria and the withdrawal of foreign forces from the country, in addition to providing political and humanitarian support for Syria and its people to reach a peaceful solution to all the besetting challenges.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed stressed that Syria is a fundamental pillar of Arab security, and that the UAE is keen to strengthen cooperation with it to achieve the aspirations of the brotherly Syrian people towards stability and development.

They reviewed the two countries' position on all regional and international issues and developments of common interest.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Ali Bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary General of the Supreme Council for National Security. Present as well was the delegation accompanying the Syrian president, including Dr. Faisal Mekdad, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Mansour Azzam, Minister of Presidential Affairs, Dr. Bashar al-Jafri, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, and a number of other officials.

The Syrian President left the country, and was seen off at Al Bateen Airport by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

President Bashar Al-Assad arrived in the country earlier today, where he was received at the Dubai International Airport by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.