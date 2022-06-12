Muscat: Avoid direct exposure to strong sunlight is among the guidelines that the Ministry of Health (MOH) published to avoid heatstroke.

"Heatstroke occurs when the body temperature rises above 40 degrees Celsius and the body loses its ability to cool itself, especially when exercising in hot weather. Fainting, damage to vital organs, and death are risks of heat stroke," MOH said in a statement.

To avoid heatstroke, wear light, summer clothes and keep the body hydrated, in addition to not being directly exposed to strong sunlight. One must not exert himself physically in very hot weather, and stop any strenuous activity in case one feels tired. Children and elderly should not be left in the car for a long time.

