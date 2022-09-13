ABU DHABI - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) and the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote cooperation and capacity building.

Both entities agreed to work together to position the UAE as an ideal destination for trade and investment, highlighting the country’s stable and secure environment, investor-friendly regulations, and advanced trade finance infrastructure.

The MoU sets out a framework for MoFAIC to facilitate trade and investment meetings through its diplomatic missions abroad, engage in information exchange, and develop the capabilities of the diplomatic corps in the field of investment and trade promotion.

Dr. Abdulnasser Alshaali, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs at MoFAIC, said, "The MoU with the Sharjah FDI Office is the first of many that aim to increase cooperation to promote the UAE as an ideal investment destination while leveraging the experience of Investment Promotion Agencies (IPAs) to hone the skills of Emirati diplomats."

Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah, welcomed the initiative and said, "We look forward to close, strategic collaboration with MoFAIC under the terms of this MoU to facilitate inflows of a range of global investments that will drive the UAE’s economic diversification agenda. In Sharjah, a world of opportunities awaits to be discovered, particularly in future-oriented sectors such as green tech, mobility, innovation, and advanced manufacturing. This MoU’s investor-facing provisions, alongside its focus on building the investment promotion skills of the nation’s diplomats, are poised to create a truly holistic and robust future for business and investments in the UAE."

Sharjah’s dedicated investment promotion agency, the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), is committed to guiding foreign investors to the tremendous opportunities and potential the emirate offers. The agency facilitates the investment process by fostering close collaboration between the public and private sectors and bringing global investors and opportunities together while streamlining end-to-end solutions to investing in Sharjah.

The successful signing of the MoU comes as MoFAIC grows its "Invest Emirates" website into a focal point connecting emirate-level IPAs, chambers of commerce, UAE missions abroad, and foreign investors with the aim of attracting additional investment into the UAE’s strategic and growing economic sectors.