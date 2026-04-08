Muscat – The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology is preparing to begin work on expansion of Muscat Expressway in mid-June, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance road capacity and improve traffic flow across Muscat governorate.

The project will widen the section of the expressway between Qurum Natural Park and the Halban Interchange, while upgrading key junctions, access roads and exits along the corridor.

Qasim bin Mohammed Al Marhoubi, Projects Expert and Director of Strategic Muscat Roads Projects in the ministry, said the three main lanes of the expressway will remain fully operational during construction, ensuring that traffic flow continues normally throughout the project period.

He informed that the project includes improving most bridge access points by adding lanes – two lanes in each direction. Two-lane overpasses will also be constructed at certain intersections to facilitate smooth traffic movement.

The project further includes upgrading the road from the Saih Al Malih Roundabout to the Halban Interchange and enhancing its connection with Al Batinah Expressway. In addition, both the Qurum Natural Park and Saih Al Malih roundabouts will be converted into signal intersections to improve traffic management.

Plans include construction of a direct exit to Al Rusayl Bridge for motorists travelling from Muscat towards the Burj Al Sahwa Roundabout, alongside improvements to service roads to facilitate easier access between bridges and the main carriageway.

According to the ministry, the project is part of broader infrastructure development plans aimed at reducing congestion, enhancing road safety and improving mobility between Muscat and neighbouring governorates.

The tender for the project, valued at RO157.2mn, has already been awarded.

The ministry stated that the approved design is part of a long-term traffic strategy intended to address congestion and prevent it from returning to current levels before 2045. At present, the average travel speed between Qurum and Halban is about 55kmph. The new design is expected to significantly improve traffic flow even as vehicle numbers and economic activity continue to grow.

Officials stressed that the project goes beyond simply widening the road. It represents a comprehensive traffic solution that includes redesigning multiple entrances, exits and connecting routes to ensure the highway can accommodate future demand while improving mobility along one of Oman’s most important transport corridors.

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