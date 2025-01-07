India's top engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has announced that its Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) vertical has secured major orders - valued in the range of Rs25 billion to Rs50 billion ($292 million to $583 million) - from its prime GCC market including Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, UAE and Kuwait as well as local projects.

Confirming the significant orders, L&T said the PT&D unit has clinched an order from Saudi Arabia for a 380kV substation which will facilitate evacuation of solar generation, while in Dubai, it won orders for establishing a set of EHV substations including a 400/132kV unit.

Several substations are being added to Dubai’s power transmission infrastructure in a bid to cater to the growing energy demand, it stated.

In Kuwait, the L&T unit has snapped up a 400kV substation order as part of a city project.

In addition, the PT&D has bagged orders in India where it will be implementing an Advanced Distribution Management System in the eastern state of West Bengal.

This technology enhances power distribution by integrating Outage Management and Distribution Management System functionalities.

With real-time monitoring and control of medium and low-voltage networks, the system will improve network reliability, allowing for quick fault isolation and faster restoration, it added.

