Lenovo today announced the official start of work on its new Middle East and Africa (MEA) Regional Headquarters (RHQ) at the iconic Majdoul Tower in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The ceremonial event marks a major milestone in Lenovo’s regional growth strategy and further reinforces its commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and the rapidly expanding MEA landscape, the company said.

The ceremony marked the official start of the build-out of Lenovo’s dedicated RHQ floor. The new headquarters, which will fully comply with the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA) guidelines for establishing regional headquarters in the Kingdom, is scheduled to become fully operational by March 2026.

The event was attended by key Lenovo leaders, including Matt Zielinski, Lenovo Executive Vice President and President of International Markets; Lawrence Yu, Head of MEA Regional Headquarters; and Giovanni Di Filippo, Vice President & General Manager, Lenovo Saudi Arabia.

Located in Majdoul Tower, one of Riyadh’s most iconic buildings and a growing innovation hub, the RHQ will bring Lenovo closer to government entities, PIF-affiliated companies, and technology partners. This investment builds on Lenovo’s recent leadership appointments in Saudi Arabia and its strategic partnership with ALAT, a Public Investment Fund (PIF)-owned company.

Once complete, the RHQ will serve as a central hub for Lenovo’s strategy and operations across the Middle East and Africa, anchoring the company’s strategic investments, partnerships, and talent development in the region.

“This groundbreaking marks a defining moment in Lenovo’s journey in the Middle East and Africa,” said Lawrence Yu, Head of MEA Regional Headquarters. “By establishing our Regional Headquarters in Riyadh, we’re not only deepening our commitment to the Kingdom but also strengthening our partnerships with key stakeholders to drive technology innovation and economic growth. This investment represents far more than a new office - it’s about embedding Lenovo into the fabric of Saudi Arabia’s future. Together with ALAT and the Public Investment Fund, we are building advanced manufacturing, R&D, and talent development capabilities that will enable Saudi Arabia to become a hub for innovation, technology, and sustainable growth across the wider region.”

Partnership with ALAT Drives Local Manufacturing

Earlier this year, Lenovo and ALAT broke ground on a 200,000 sq m advanced manufacturing facility in Riyadh’s Special Integrated Logistics Zone (SILZ), which will produce “Saudi Made” devices by 2026. Beyond manufacturing, the partnership encompasses R&D, talent development, and technology localization, supporting the Kingdom’s goal to become one of the world’s top 15 nations in AI and high-performance computing by 2030.

Together, Lenovo and ALAT aim to create 15,000 direct and 45,000 indirect jobs, transfer global expertise into the local ecosystem, and drive sustainable economic diversification, aligning fully with Vision 2030’s ambitions to build a thriving innovation-led economy. The establishment of the RHQ is part of Lenovo’s wider strategy to localise operations, strengthen regional partnerships, and support Saudi Arabia’s ambitions to become a global hub for technology and innovation.

