JEDDAH - Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants of Lebanon Abdallah Bouhabib on Wednesday at the sidelines of the Foreign Ministers preparatory meeting for the 32nd Arab League summit, to be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, next Friday.

During the meeting, both sides discussed bilateral relations, recent development in Lebanon, and other topics related to the joint Arab action.

He also met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq Fuad Muhammad Hussein, where they discussed current developments in the Iraqi arena and issues of common concern. (end) nhq

