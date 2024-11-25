KUWAIT CITY: Director of the Coordination and Follow-up Department and Head of the Unified Gulf Traffic Week Activities for the year 2025 Brigadier General Mohammad Al-Subhan confirmed that the penalties stipulated in the new traffic law include working eight hours a day for a period of up to one year without pay -- repairing the damaged parts of the streets, sidewalks or signs, and a penalty determined by the judge after referring the violation to the court, which is a discretionary authority for the court.

In an interview with Radio 360, Al-Subhan clarified that the new traffic law stipulates impounding a violator’s vehicle for a maximum of two months and that the owner of the vehicle may request home impoundment after paying the specified fees. If the vehicle is impounded, a device is installed to prevent its movement; such that if the owner attempts to remove the device, he will be held legally responsible, he added.

On traffic accidents that happen on public roads without causing damage to the vehicle or injuries or fatalities, the involved parties can take pictures of the vehicles and the scene, and go to the police station rather than causing traffic disruption, which could result in a traffic violation. Al-Subhan said the new law stipulates a fine of KD75 for making disturbing noises in the event of reconciliation. If the violation is repeated, it will be referred to the court and the fine ranges from KD150 to KD300, along with imprisonment for up to three months. The fine for violating the red light is KD150. If the violation is referred to the court, the fine ranges from KD600 and KD1,000; in addition to the jail sentence. If a child below 10 years old sits on the front seat, the fine is KD50, he added.

He also pointed out that the new law stipulates impounding the vehicle after a final judicial ruling is issued, such that it becomes the property of the Ministry of Interior, which can then seize the vehicle.

Meanwhile, Al-Subhan revealed that the number of deaths caused by traffic accidents in the first nine months of the current year reached 199.He said the second cause of death in Kuwait is traffic accidents, according to statistics from the Ministry of Health, indicating that 92 percent of traffic accidents are due to inattention while driving.

By Munaif Naif

Al-Seyassah/Arab Times Staff

