KUWAIT CITY: Amid ongoing discussions, informed sources confirmed that the Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) has yet to decide on the potential recovery of properties from individuals whose Kuwaiti citizenship has been revoked. The institution is still studying the issue, considering both legal and humanitarian dimensions.

Attorney Khaled Al-Kandari clarified that under current law, individuals whose nationality is withdrawn have one year from the date of the revocation decree to manage their private properties. This includes options such as transferring ownership or selling the properties through public auctions. While this law remains in effect, any future amendments or special decisions could alter the approach to this issue.

Al-Kandari highlighted a key exception for naturalized women under Article 8 of the law. He noted that if such women donate their properties, the transfer of ownership remains valid and cannot be rescinded, as the donation constitutes a legally binding contract. In a related perspective, lawyer An’am Haidar emphasized that current legislation protects the ownership rights of individuals with residential units, even if their Kuwaiti citizenship is revoked. She asserted that those with valid ownership documents cannot have their properties confiscated.

However, she pointed out that cases involving forged citizenship documents require different treatment. Haidar called for the formation of a legal government committee to address such situations and to propose amendments to the existing law. This would enable the withdrawal of properties from individuals involved in forgery through a decision by the Council of Ministers. Additionally, she noted that current laws allow the transfer of ownership to a Kuwaiti family member if a property is subject to withdrawal for any reason. As the legal and humanitarian study continues, the situation remains complex, with no immediate resolution in sight.

