KUWAIT-- Kuwait has a safe management of potable water and sewage, said acting director general of Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) Dr. Faisal Al-Humaidan on Monday.

Speaking during a regional workshop on treating sewage and producing energy in Arab countries under the patronage of Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Nader Al-Jalal, Al-Humaidan said the workshop aims to sharing expertise among researchers and specialists in this field.

Kuwait is the first Arab country; and sixth globally, in providing high-quality potable water and sanitation services; in line with environmental standards, he said, citing WHO/UNICEF joint monitoring program.

Kuwait has the largest water treatment and distillation facility in the world in Sulaibiya area, he pointed out, stressing the government is paying much attention to industrial wastewater treatment as well.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).