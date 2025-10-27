Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) has announced that it had received two bids for its $1.4 billion Water Injection Plant-IV (WIP IV) project being implemented in South Kuwait with leading British energy services company Petrofac International Limited emerging as the lowest bidder with a price of KD453.7 million ($1.47 billion).

Indian engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen and Toubro (L&T) is the second one with a bid amount of KD488.3 million ($1.5 billion).

When it was first tendered in August last year, KOC said a total of seven companies were qualified to bid apart from these two firms.

These included European utility majors Tecnicas Reunidas and Saipem; Korean heavyweights Samsung; Hyundai Engineering & Construction Company and Daewoo as well as Chinese groups Sinopec Luoyand Engineering and Sinopec Engineering Incorporation, it stated.

A major project for KOC, it is aimed at boosting the water injection capacity in southern Kuwait.

The scope of work for 'Installation of Water Injection Plant-IV (WIP IV) in SK Area' project includes the construction of a new water injection facility and laying of associated pipelines.

It also involves installation of associated facilities like safety systems, oil gathering systems and new well pads.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

