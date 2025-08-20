KUWAIT -- Kuwait Oil Tanker Company (KOTC) announced Tuesday that it achieved outstanding performance in the latest Tokyo Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Flag State Performance List 2022-2024, marking a new milestone that reflects Kuwait's strong maritime reputation.



In a statement, KOTC said to KUNA that after 30 inspections on vessels under the country's flag, no faults were recorded, leading to Kuwait being classified as one of the highest-performance flag states, on Port State Control (PSC).

This was attributed largely to KOTC's operational excellence, as its fleet makes up the majority of country's vessels.



KOTC expressed pride in the accomplishment, underscoring its commitment to the highest standards of quality, maintenance, and operations.



It added that the General Directorate of Coast Guard, through its Audit and Quality Department and Maritime Transport Department, extended congratulations, emphasizing that this success stems from the continuous and dedicated efforts of all company employees.

