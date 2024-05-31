Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya on Thursday toured China Communications Construction Company Limited (CCCC) in Beijing, where he was welcomed by Vice President Sun Liqiang.

Both sides had deep talks that focused on the significance of promoting technical, construction, and economic relations in the fields of executing mammoth development projects in Kuwait.

They also looked into proposals and visions to fulfill the aspirations of Kuwait's political leadership to go ahead with its future plan targeting joint strategic projects, particularly Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port Project.

During the tour, the foreign minister was briefed on the Chinese company's record of technology and infrastructure projects in global markets. (end) mt

