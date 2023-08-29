LONDON - His Highness Kuwait's Crown Prince arrived in Britain on Monday to attend and sponsor a ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of the inception of Kuwait Investment Office, the London branch of the country's sovereign wealth fund.

As per an invitation by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, His Highness Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah was welcomed upon arrival by Kuwait's Ambassador to the United Kingdom Bader Al-Awadhi and Kuwait investment Authority Managing Director Ghanem Al-Ghunaiman, in addition to a number of Kuwaiti and British diplomats and officials.

