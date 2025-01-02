KUWAIT CITY,: The new law concerning the withdrawal, revocation, or loss of Kuwaiti citizenship has been officially published in the Official Gazette and is now effective as of its issuance date. The accompanying explanatory memorandum outlines the reasoning and provisions behind the legislation, emphasizing the need for differentiated treatment based on the reasons for citizenship withdrawal.

The memorandum highlights that cases involving individuals who acquired citizenship through fraud, false statements, or incorrect documentation—as outlined in Articles (1/13) and (21 bis A)—should be treated differently from those whose citizenship was revoked for reasons related to national identity or other state interests. The law stipulates that individuals whose citizenships were withdrawn for fraudulent means should have all associated benefits and rights revoked.

It further explains that individuals who lost their citizenship under Articles (10, 11, and 11 bis) due to naturalizing with a foreign nationality or failing to renounce one are effectively enjoying the citizenship of another country. As such, they will be deprived of all benefits and rights previously granted under Kuwaiti citizenship.

For cases involving withdrawal or revocation under Articles (13/2,3,5) and (14), where the reasons pertain to the supreme interests of the state, external security, or acts undermining loyalty to Kuwait or violating honor, the law upholds the complete deprivation of benefits. However, in other cases where citizenship was revoked for reasons unrelated to these, the Council of Ministers is empowered to issue decisions allowing the retention of certain rights and benefits if deemed in the public interest. Such choices will specify the nature, conditions, and duration of the retained rights.

The memorandum also underscores Kuwait’s commitment to human rights, as enshrined in its 1962 Constitution and aligned with international covenants like the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. While the loss of nationality severs the legal bond between an individual and the state, the law ensures that these individuals retain access to basic human rights, including health care, education, and a decent standard of living. This reflects Kuwait's dedication to upholding its humanitarian values and civilized approach.

The law represents a balance between safeguarding state interests and maintaining the humanitarian treatment of individuals affected by citizenship-related decisions.

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

