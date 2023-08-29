The Cabinet on Monday approved a draft law on conflict of interests, forwarding it to His Highness the Amir for ratification, the country's cabinet affairs minister said.

His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah noted, during the meeting, the law would contribute to fighting corruption, according to a statement by Deputy Premier and Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs Essa Al-Kanderi, after the weekly Cabinet meeting.

The Cabinet also approved a draft law on domestic violence before a presentation on a railway project; linking Kuwaiti City and Riyadh, was given by Minister of Public Works Dr. Amani Bugammaz.

