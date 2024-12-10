RIYADH, Dec 9 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sheikh Sabah Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah commended on Monday the development process in the Saudi region of Jazan in all fields.

Speaking to KUNA in a statement after meeting with Jazan Governor Prince Mohammad bin Nasser, Sheikh Sabah Nasser Al-Sabah expressed admiration for development projects and modern infrastructure in Jazan. He stressed that progress witnessed in Jazan shows Saudi leadership's keenness on achieving the Kingdom 2023 vision.

During the meeting attended by Deputy Governor of Jazan Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz, the Kuwaiti ambassador conveyed greetings and appreciation of the Kuwaiti political leadership to its Saudi counterpart and Jazan governor, commending deep-rooted sisterly ties between the two countries, the statement noted.

The Kuwaiti ambassador thanked Prince Mohammad bin Nasser for the warm reception and hospitality, adding the governor lauded the role of Kuwait's leadership in boosting mutual collaboration between the two sides.

The meeting witnessed discussions on cooperation between the two sides, and topics of mutual concern, the statement concluded.

