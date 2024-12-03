KUWAIT CITY: Ali Abdulwahab Al Mutawa Commercial Co. (AAW) celebrated the launch of its partnership with biopharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca. This partnership sets out a shared commitment to advancing healthcare in Kuwait via the provision of innovative treatments for conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and a range of rare diseases.

Notable attendees at AAW & AstraZeneca partnership's launch, held at Four Seasons Hotel, included: Ali Abdulwahab Al Mutawa Commercial Company CEO and Chairman, Mr. Faisal Ali Al Mutawa; Deputy CEO Mr. Khalid Faisal Al Mutawa; the British Ambassador; Her Excellency Mrs. Belinda Lewis; the Cluster President for GCC & Pakistan, Mr. Sameh El Fangary; and his accompanying delegation.

H.E Belinda Lewis, British Ambassador to the State of Kuwait, said: “I am delighted to attend the launch of this partnership, which is a great example of the UK and Kuwait working together to better people’s lives. Britain is a global leader in the healthcare and pharmaceuticals industry, and I am eager to continue strengthening collaboration with Kuwait in this space.”

AAW Chairman and CEO, Mr. Faisal Ali Al Mutawa, said, “Ali Abdulwahab Al Mutawa Commercial Company is proud to partner with AstraZeneca, the global pharmaceutical company renowned for its commitment to research, innovation, and groundbreaking treatments. This collaboration enables us to introduce innovative medications and treatments to Kuwait, advancing healthcare and improving patient lives.”

He added, “This partnership underscores AAW's dedication to providing the Kuwaiti medical sector with cutting-edge solutions. Our robust infrastructure, including warehousing, an efficient distribution network, and strong capacity and efficiency in the local market, ensures that AstraZeneca products reach patients promptly, meeting the urgent healthcare needs of our community.”

Sameh El Fangary, Cluster President for GCC & Pakistan at AstraZeneca, said: “This strategic partnership with AAW marks an important milestone in our commitment to Kuwait's healthcare sector and aligns with Kuwait Vision 2035’s goal of fostering a sustainable and resilient healthcare system. At AstraZeneca, we are transforming the future of healthcare by unlocking the power of what science can do. Through this collaboration with AAW and our other partners in Kuwait, we aim to enhance access to innovative treatments across key therapy areas, including cardiovascular, renal, metabolic diseases, oncology, respiratory, and rare diseases. AAW's robust infrastructure and extensive experience in Kuwait's pharmaceutical sector make them an ideal partner to help us deliver on our purpose of pushing the boundaries of science to deliver life-changing medicines to patients who need them.

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialisation of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases, and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca’s innovative medicines are sold in more than 125 countries and used by millions of patients worldwide.

Ali Abdulwahab Al Mutawa Commercial Company is one of the largest trading and commercial companies in Kuwait and operates in multiple consumer, pharmaceutical, and retail sectors. The company’s pharmaceutical division is one of the company’s oldest divisions with operations spanning over 70 years and a portfolio of global products from global pharmaceutical companies. It is also one of the major suppliers to the Ministry of Health, hospitals and pharmacies in Kuwait.

