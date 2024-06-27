Members of the Board of Directors of the Kuwait Pharmaceutical Society, Muhammad Al-Enazi and Abdulaziz Al-Jadaan, have expressed their support for efforts aimed at establishing a comprehensive electronic system to track and monitor the procurement, distribution, and supply of medicines from procurement to the final beneficiary. They highlighted the critical need to link drug prescriptions between the government and private sectors to minimize instances of duplicate prescriptions and interruptions in medication availability despite sufficient resources. In a press statement titled “The Electronic Prescription to Address Waste and Theft of Medicines,” they emphasized that such a program should be the outcome of collaborative efforts within the Ministry of Health.

This includes departments such as Information Systems, Drug Inspection, Medical Warehouses, and other technical units. Their goal is to ensure transparency and efficiency in medication procurement processes, advocating that procurement should not be conducted through private companies or tenders to safeguard the confidentiality and security of pharmaceutical information. They underscored that pharmaceutical information is vital for national security and should be protected from any unauthorized access, compromise, or cyber threats. This approach aims to enhance the integrity of pharmaceutical supply chains and ensure that medications reach patients without interruptions or security breaches. The initiative reflects a commitment to modernizing the medicine and pharmacy sector in Kuwait, addressing longstanding challenges through technological advancement and stringent security measures

