KUWAIT CITY, Dec 8: Kuwait Airways has announced the postponement of its flights KU101 and KU102 to and from London, scheduled for today, Sunday, to tomorrow, Monday, due to adverse weather conditions in the British capital.

In a notice posted on its official account on the X platform on Saturday, Kuwait Airways stated that the decision was made following instructions from the relevant authorities at Heathrow Airport in London. The airline advised passengers to contact customer service for further inquiries by calling the international helpline at +965/4345555, extension 171, or through the WhatsApp service at +965/22200171.

The storm, named Dara, which impacted many regions of the UK, has caused power outages affecting thousands of homes, as well as disruptions to public transportation and traffic on major roads.

