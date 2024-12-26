KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait Airways has addressed rumors circulating on social media regarding the tires of one of its new fleet aircraft, categorically denying the accuracy of the report, reports Al-Seyassah daily.

The airline clarified that all its aircraft are acquired following rigorous safety and compliance protocols mandated by the Kuwaiti Civil Aviation Authority and the European Air Transport Association (EASA). Kuwait Airways emphasized that no aircraft is permitted to operate unless it meets all safety requirements.

Upon receipt, every aircraft undergoes thorough technical inspections to ensure it complies with safety regulations and operational needs. This includes verifying the availability of spare parts and tires, which are sourced from specialized, reputable companies.

The airline urged the public and media to refrain from sharing unverified information and to rely solely on official company statements for accurate updates. Kuwait Airways also stated that it reserves the right to take legal action against any party disseminating false information that could harm the reputation of Kuwait’s national carrier.

