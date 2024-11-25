KUWAIT CITY: The Kuwait Airways Corporation has agreed with the Saudi Railways Company (SAR) to offer tickets for the Haramain High-Speed Rail to its customers, reports Al-Seyassah daily. This new service will initially be available for Hajj and Umrah campaigns, followed by offering tickets to individual travelers. The agreement was signed by Abdul Mohsen Al-Faqan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kuwait Airways and Bashar Al-Malik, CEO of SAR. Al-Faqan highlighted that the partnership aims to improve cooperation between the two companies and enhance travel services for passengers, particularly those traveling between Makkah and Madinah in Saudi Arabia.

This collaboration will provide added value for Kuwait Airways customers by expanding their travel options, especially for visitors to the holy cities. It is expected to ease travel logistics for pilgrims and tourists by integrating both airline and rail services. Furthermore, the agreement facilitates the commercial marketing and promotion of Kuwait Airways services. It will also enable Kuwait Airways to sell tickets for Haramain High-Speed Rail trips at the stations, as well as through its reservation system. The partnership includes an electronic link between the Haramain High-Speed Rail and Kuwait Airways’ booking systems, streamlining the reservation process for travelers.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

