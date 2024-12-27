Bahrain-based Kanoo Real Estate, a division of the Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo Group, has won top recognition at the 2024 Arabian Property Awards in the Best Mixed-Use Development Bahrain category for Sitra Service Station, Best Retail Development Bahrain category for 1890 Boulevard and Best Mixed-Use Architecture Bahrain category for Sitra Service Station (5-Star Winner).

Sitra Service Station is a mixed-use development spanning over 24,373 sq m and strategically located along the prominent Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah commercial highway in Sitra.

As the largest service station of its kind in the Kingdom, it offers exceptional visibility and access, serving a wide range of businesses with modern facilities and services tailored to diverse customer needs, ensuring convenience for on-the-go, said the statement from Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo Group.

The project was in collaboration with Saleh Abdullah Kameshki & Sons, the main contractor, and Bahrain Engineering Bureau (BEB), the consultant, ensuring a seamless execution that aligns with Kanoo Real Estate’s high standards, it stated.

On its other win, Kanoo said the 1890 Boulevard, located in the vibrant Seef district, is a premier leisure and retail destination.

The development boasts a 5,152-sq-m commercial space with a combination of food and beverage outlets with specialty retail stores.

Pedestrian-friendly walkways and outdoor dining areas make 1890 Boulevard an ideal location for both residents and tourists.

Mohamed Salahuddin Consulting Engineering Bureau (MSCEB) was appointed as the consultant and supervision of the project’s construction, ensuring the highest standards of quality and functionality, it stated.

The 2024 Arabian Property Awards recognises excellence in the region and is judged by an independent panel of over 100 esteemed industry professionals.

On the top honours, Kanoo Real Estate CEO Mohamed Abdulelah Alkooheji said: "It is an honor to be recognized with these prestigious awards. Both Sitra Service Station and 1890 Boulevard reflect our vision of delivering developments that address market needs while elevating Bahrain’s urban landscape. This recognition inspires us to continue raising the bar in Bahrain’s real estate sector and beyond."

"Our recent announcement of two flagship mixed-use projects in Riyadh marks a significant milestone in our journey to expand our property portfolio and strategic pipeline, solidifying our real estate presence in the region," he noted.

Mohsin Haji, the Head of Business Development at Kanoo Real Estate, said: "These awards are a direct result of the hard work and dedication of our team. Sitra Service Station and 1890 Boulevard are prime examples of our focus on developing projects that create lasting economic impact."

"As we continue to innovate, our aim is to create spaces that enhance both the business landscape and the quality of life for residents," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

