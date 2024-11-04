JP Morgan plans to hire software engineers and technicians to support its global payments business, underscoring Bahrain’s growing prominence as a regional tech hub.

Announced on the sidelines of the second edition of the Gateway Gulf 2024 Forum, the move aligns with the bank’s strategy to invest in global talent and technological advancements. Bahrain’s strong business environment, skilled workforce and digital infrastructure have made it an attractive destination for global financial institutions.

“Bahrain’s ease of doing business and its position as a fast-growing financial and technology hub have contributed significantly to its economic growth and diversification,” said Sustainable Development Minister and Economic Development Board chief executive Noor Al Khulaif.

Mike Blandina, global head of payments technology at JP Morgan, emphasised Bahrain’s strategic importance in developing tech talent and driving business value. “We see Bahrain as a strategic partner to develop technology talent and continue to drive business value in the region and globally,” he said.

Bahrain’s financial services sector has experienced substantial growth, attracting significant foreign direct investment and creating numerous job opportunities. The sector’s contribution to the country’s GDP is substantial, reflecting its importance to the national economy.