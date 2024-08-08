KUWAIT CITY: The Chairman of the Kuwait Society of Engineers, Eng. Faisal Al-Atal, said the society is doing all it can to ensure Kuwaiti engineers are offered more job opportunities in the private sector, reports Al-Seyassah daily. He highlighted the importance of professional development and the valuable experience that engineers gain from working in this sector. This announcement came during the signing ceremony of two separate letters of intent between the society and two engineering consulting offices.

The signing ceremony was attended by key figures from the Kuwait Society of Engineers, including Secretary General, Eng. Fahd Al-Otaibi; General Manager, Eng. Walid Al-Mutawa; Head of the Employment Center, Eng. Jarrah Al-Samhan and a large number of male and female engineers. The Society of Engineers stated in a press release that the letters of intent aims to provide the labor market with Kuwaiti engineering expertise and activate this expertise by supporting it with qualified recent graduates. This initiative, he said, will be carried out in cooperation with the society’s employment center through a joint strategy.

The center will provide the consulting offices with lists of Kuwaiti engineers registered with it who wish to apply for employment in the private sector. The society noted that the engineering jobs available at the two consulting offices will be announced successively. These announcements will be made through the association’s website or any other suitable means of communication to ensure that interested engineers are informed about the opportunities

