Growth into non-oil spheres like tourism, logistics, manufacturing as well as renewable energy and fisheries is no longer just a pipe dream for Oman because of innovation.

Innovation serves a very important purpose of movement within the economy’s growth, improving the competitiveness as well as the scope for survivability. In Oman, a nation that last depended on oil and gas sales, the years have placed emphasis on the need to innovate. In the global context too; Oman has an ambition of further developing it's economy by the vision 2040 plan, further increasing the importance of innovation in the knowledge economy that Oman hopes to become one day.

In this article we will analyze the broad economic implications of innovation in Oman with respect to its competitors, the SMEs working in the market, skillset focus for innovating, issues for the society and foreign trade, as well as policy solutions for the easier future.

Dr Hilal al SawaiA specialist in local content/In-country value, the writer is the Acting Director General of Local Content, previously assigned to the General Secretariat of the Tender Board.

Innovation as a Tool in Economic Changes

The Oman economy is classified as one that is oil and gas dependent as it contributes to a large chunk of the GDP. However, with the changes in the oil prices along with the global health issues, it has become vital to strengthen other economic sectors. The citizen has been introducing the vision 2040 program in order to tackle these goals, with the aim to achieve a stable and oil independent economy. Innovation serves as the backbone of this strategy.

1. De-Ironing From Oil

Growth into non-oil spheres like tourism, logistics, manufacturing as well as renewable energy and fisheries is no longer just a pipe dream for Oman because of innovation. For example, advances in logistics technology render Oman a regional trade center while fresh approaches in aquaculture increase the pace of fisheries exports. Yes, the solar and wind energy businesses are growing with the aid of new technologies that help increase coverage and efficiency in energy output.

2. Driving the Growing Sectors

Fintech, biotechnology and IT are some of the nascent sectors that are benefiting from innovation growth as well. One of Oman’s initiatives, the NIS or National Innovation Strategy as well as the investments in the Knowledge Oasis Muscat technology park are able to easily foster such industrial sectors. These directions are of great importance for country’s efforts to stabilize its economy and guarantee self-strengthening mechanisms in times of global economy uncertainty.

Facilitating Enhancement of Competitiveness Using Creativity.

To be and stay competitive in this economy that is interconnected, one of the necessary ingredients is creativity. In Oman, there’s interplay to use innovation as a means to increase productivity, lure investors and engage in global value chains.

1. Increasing productivity and efficiency In Oman.

There is increasing use of automation, artificial intelligence, and data analysis tools to enhance productivity and cut costs. For instance, the use of AI in the manufacturing industry improves quality control processes while the transformation of logistics through AI improves supply chain management.

2. Increasing foreign investment.

With innovation comes FDI, as investors from across the globe always want to invest in progressive economies. Oman is quickly becoming an attractive country for foreign investment in the renewable energy sector, technology and even advanced manufacturing by promoting a thriving innovation ecosystem.

3. Globalisation

Omani businesses are now becoming more competitive internationally due to the diverse innovation in products and services they are offering to their customers.

The agriculture sector, whose main aim is exporting, has also begun to use advanced technology to improve their standing in international trades.

1. Enabling SMEs and Startups SMEs are very crucial to Oman's economic structure. They enhance employment, gross domestic product, and growth. But, innovation is key work for them enabling them to successfully cope with the challenges brought about by large scale enterprises.

2. Availability of Resources and Funding: The Government Programmes are highly focused on turning out innovative SMEs and start SMEs. The Oman Technology Fund (OTF) and Al Raffd Fund, for example, provide funding, mentoring and training. These initiatives help entrepreneurs in initiating new businesses and venturing into e commerce, green technologies, AI, etc.

Development of a Startup Ecosystem: There has been an increase in business activities cut across the boundaries of Oman with the creation of a startup ecosystem with around accelerators and incubators as well as innovative spaces. Efforts made through, the Sas Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, the Innovation Factory and other such institutions assist in forming new SMEs thus providing more job opportunities for the society.

3. Advocacy for Digital Transformation Includes the Use of E Commerce: As part of their decision-making process, SMEs are now able to use mobile applications, payment systems that are online, and even cloud computing. Digital innovations are altering the existing business landscape for SMEs as they greatly help businesses enhance customer experience, operate more efficiently as well as expand their market reach.

Nurturing Educational Development and the Harnessing of Talent: An economy requires a creative and a skilled workforce for effective growth. With STEM education and research being one of the priorities, Oman is finding its way slowly to having education that meets the requirements of the economy.

1. Educational Institutions and Research

Universities and research centers in Oman help promote a culture of innovation such as Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) along with the Interdisciplinary Center for Innovation and Technology Transfer (ITTC). Students pursue degrees in technology and engineering in these universities and get an entrepreneurship education enabling them to be successful in a rapidly shifting society.

2. Technical Skill Training and Reskilling

Oman understands the need for life long education which is why they are investing in vocational courses that help the workforce in areas of robotics, green energy and data science. Training programs are also supplemented by partnerships with foreign organizations and other universities.

3. Practice Problem Solving and Innovative Thinking

Other initiatives such as Oman science festival and hackathons are organized so that students and employees in the private and the government sector can develop skills for innovation, creative thinking and critical problem solving. Such events encourage participants to cultivate groundbreaking solutions for serious global issues encouraging self driven innovation at an early age.

Similarly, in Oman technology and creativity are being used to develop pipelines which reach and combat unemployment, reduce global warming and promote ecological sustainability while providing better government services to citizens in Oman facilitating for business growth in the economy.

1. Key Approaches in Reducing Unemployment

Adopting the use of emerging technologies in different sectors such as clean energy will enable Oman to create more jobs for the youths in its population. Thanks to the entrepreneurship programs and the innovation hubs, young Omanis can now set up their businesses and reduce their dependency on public sector jobs.

2. Encouraging Ecological Behavior

Thanks to innovation, Oman can confront future environmental issues by developing ‘green’ technologies and sustainable ways of doing things. For example, the use of solar and wind energy resources has stepped down the nation’s carbon emissions while investing advanced technologies in water desalination and waste disposal has increased the efficiency of resources.

3. Enhancement of Citizens Services

Thanks to the digital gains, the delivery of public services in Oman is now effective and easy. E-government initiatives, such as the Invest Easy platform, have made it simpler to register businesses in Oman, thus promoting trade within its borders.

Barriers to Innovation in Oman

However, there is still a great distance that Oman has to cover in order to develop a solid innovation ecosystem. To unlock the real power of innovation in the economy, it is essential to overcome these barriers.

1. Lack of Development Grants Available

Expenditures on R&D still pale in comparison to the rest of the world when considered on a global scale. If Oman wishes to speed up the rate of innovation in target sectors, there must be an expansion of R&D investment and an active participation of the private sector.

2. Skills Gap

As for Oman, it has indeed come a long way in education and training but nevertheless falls short in some places, mainly in advanced technologies. Closing this gap will require a stronger integration of universities, industry and the state.

3. Bureaucratic and Regulatory Obstacles

The extensive procedures of bureaucracy and regulations can create barriers to funding and fostering business creativity. Easing out those rules and facilitating easier ways of doing business are very important activities to encourage business creativity.

Opportunities in the Future

With the implementation of Vision 2040 by Oman, there are several opportunities that may enhance innovation and economic development.

1. Leadership in Renewable Energy

The country sits on large amounts of solar and wind sources and therefore has great chances to become a leader in renewable energy development and innovation. Such investments will help the country to satisfy its energy requirements sustainably, while also opening up fresh avenues for economic growth.

2. Regional and Global Linkages

Oman needs to strengthen collaborations with global and regional organizations to access new technology, knowledge, and market. Initiatives focusing on communication technologies such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and sustainable agricultural practices would help the country traverse smoother on the path of innovation.

3. Digitization Projects

The country is undergoing through a process of digital revolution both in industrial and governmental services which brings huge innovative opportunities. Utilizing new technologies like blockchain, 5G, and the Internet of Things (IoT), Oman can increase its production and competitiveness, as well as the services they have to offer.

Conclusion

For Oman to sustain itself and remain competitive globally innovation is now mandatory rather than just being viewed as a tool for economic growth. With the integration of innovation across every sector, new pathways can be created, challenges can be solved and Oman can secure a brighter future for its people. Vision 2040 seeks to unlock more economic opportunities and in order to meet this goal education needs to be prioritized, support for SMEs and startups needs to be provided and modern-day technology needs to be utilized to create an economy that has the potential to grow past the 21st century.

