Muscat: Groundbreaking Artificial Intelligence innovations driving transformation and growth across the Sultanate of Oman is the highlight of the Microsoft AI Tour held under the auspices of Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef,

Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion at St Regis on Thursday.

The highly anticipated event is curreny showcasing groundbreaking AI applications transforming industries across Oman and is testament to its unwavering commitment to supporting the nation’s ambitious digital transformation journey.

The global AI Tour has brought together industry leaders, developers, and government officials to explore the transformative potential of AI in accelerating Oman's digital transformation.

The exclusive event spotlighted cutting-edge AI solutions that are enabling organisations across industries to drive innovation, enhance efficiency, and unlock new opportunities for economic growth.

