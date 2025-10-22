Muscat – Tourism leaders, industry experts and environmental advocates have called for greater collaboration to position Oman as a year-round global tourism destination while ensuring sustainable growth and heritage preservation.

The call came during a panel discussion titled ‘An Omani-British Dialogue in Year-Round Tourism’ organised by the Omani British Society at the Hormuz Hotel on Tuesday. The event brought together key figures from the aviation, environment, fashion and events industries for a three-hour dialogue on the future of tourism in Oman.

Dr Hashil al Mahrouqi, former CEO of Omran Group, outlined the country’s long-term vision for the sector, describing tourism as a pillar of Oman’s economic diversification. “Oman is charting an ambitious course to position itself as a premier global destination while fostering sustainable growth and preserving its rich heritage,” he said.

She also highlighted the importance of frankincense trees in Dhofar as both an economic and cultural heritage, and called for community involvement in conservation. “Our aim is to train and empower locals to take part in protecting Oman’s environment,” she added.

Simon Smart, Deputy Head of Mission at the British Embassy in Muscat, drew parallels between Oman and the UK, emphasising that heritage can be a driver of tourism. “Literary, dramatic and historical heritage greatly enhance a nation’s appeal. Oman’s rich cultural legacy can attract niche travellers interested in history and the arts,” he said.

Krupa Khimji, Founder and Creative Director of Mosaic Events, spoke on Oman’s growing appeal as a wedding and events destination. “Oman’s harmony of sea, sand and mountains creates settings that cannot be replicated,” she said. She noted that the events sector can also generate local employment in trades such as carpentry, design and décor, reducing reliance on foreign expertise.

Adding to the discussion, Said bin Salem al Shanfari, CEO of Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC), said that meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) tourism plays a crucial role in positioning the sultanate beyond seasonality. “Oman is not a seasonal country – Muscat may be, but the nation as a whole is not,” he said. “We experience rain, heat, waves and wind – that diversity can be a strength.”

He informed that OCEC has adapted to seasonal variations by hosting indoor sports and year-round events. “MICE tourism is not just about business meetings; it encourages people to explore, dine and experience Oman,” he said. “Seasonality can be managed if the ecosystem supports it.”

According to Haifa al Khaifi, Secretary-General of Omani British Society who moderated the discussion, Oman’s path to sustainable tourism lies in “honouring its authenticity – its people, culture and unspoiled beauty”.

She added, “Our dialogue today reaffirmed that the future of tourism is not only economic but ethical – protecting what is precious while opening new doors for the world to experience Oman’s true spirit.”

The discussion concluded on a note of optimism, with participants agreeing that Oman’s combination of natural beauty, cultural heritage and business potential positions it strongly for sustainable, year-round tourism growth.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Saleh Zakwani, Chairman of Omani British Society.

