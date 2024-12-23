Muscat – The industrial sector in the sultanate witnessed significant growth in Omanisation rates in 2024 from January to November increasing 5.5%. During this period, 1,708 Omanis were employed, including 1,145 males and 563 females, surpassing the target of employing 1,000 Omanis in the year.

According to statistics from Ministry of Labour, the total number of workers in the industrial sector reached approximately 30,993 Omanis at the end of November 2024.

Dr Ahmed bin Khalfan al Badawi, Head of Employment Team at Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP), emphasised the fact that the next phase will focus on increasing Omanisation of technical and specialised roles within the industrial sector.

He informed that the ministry is working to enhance professional specialisations and develop technical skills of the national workforce. This aligns with MoCIIP’s strategic goal of investing in national talent through implementation of initiatives in partnership with development organisations.

Badawi further noted that Royal directives of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik regarding Industrial Strategy 2040, which came into effect mid-2024, have resulted in positive outcomes, including 265 initiatives. Of these, 125 initiatives are directly linked to the ministry’s sectors, while the remaining 140 initiatives are distributed among other relevant authorities.

According to Badawi, the Industrial Strategy Team at MoCIIP has begun organising workshops with these authorities to familiarise them with details, objectives and implementation plans of the initiatives. The focus is on establishing new industries with advanced technologies, fostering entrepreneurship and innovation, and improving governance and industrial development management.

He also explained that MoCIIP is working closely with governance committees and relevant authorities to ensure that efforts to localise jobs align with the goals of the National Employment Programme. This is being achieved through the Tawteen platform with the aim of meeting employment targets across various economic sectors. The ministry’s strategy emphasises utilisation of educational and professional qualifications and attracting skilled national talent.

