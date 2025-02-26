MUSCAT: With an investment of around RO 200 million, Khazaen Economic City signed an investment agreement to establish an integrated Chinese industrial complex on an area exceeding 160,000 square metres. Muscat Changming Investments is investing in the development of the industrial complex, reinforcing Khazaen’s position as a leading investment destination in Oman and the region.

The signing ceremony was held under the auspices of Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, along with other dignitaries, investors, and representatives from local and international media. Eng Salim bin Sulaiman al Dhuhli, CEO of Khazaen Economic City, and Dr Mingliang Li, Vice-Chairman of Muscat Changming Investments, formalised the agreement.

The construction of the complex is set to commence in the second quarter of this year, and will comprise modern facilities including workshops and production lines designed to support the growth of light and medium industries across various sectors. The complex will also offer comprehensive business support infrastructures including house packaging areas, logistical warehouses serving as regional storage and distribution centres, office spaces, administrative buildings, and showrooms to bolster commercial and investment activities.

Additionally, it will include an automotive repair centre offering maintenance services, spare parts, an innovative car showroom equipped with special lighting systems, a driving simulation area, and a dedicated space for new car launch events, along with a range of supportive services and facilities.

This project aligns with Khazaen Economic City's strategy to develop an integrated economic city that creates a world-class business environment, attracting local and international investments across strategic sectors, including logistics, manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, clean energy and technology. Khazaen Economic City’s strategic location on Al Batinah Expressway, coupled with its advanced infrastructure including Khazaen Dry Port and proximity to Muscat International Airport and Omani seaports like SOHAR Port, positions it as a vital hub for light and medium industries, logistics services, entrepreneurship and trade in the region.

"We are committed to fostering a competitive investment environment that drives Oman's economic diversification,” said Eng Salim bin Sulaiman al Dhuhli. He added: “This project is a significant step towards establishing Khazaen as an integrated industrial and logistics hub, contributing to the creation of direct and indirect employment opportunities, supporting small and medium enterprises, and promoting industrial and technological innovation in Oman."

