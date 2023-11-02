Muscat: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday commenced its meetings for the 2023 Article IV consultations, hosted by the Sultanate of Oman, represented by the Central Bank of Oman (CBO) and the Ministry of Finance (MOF) till 15 November 2023.

IMF experts are set to conduct a series of meetings with officials and specialists from CBO, MOF and a number of government, civil society and private sector institutions.

The meetings will discuss the recent economic and financial developments, financial sector outlook: development and financing of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), strengthening general financial frameworks, enhancing financial stability and comprehensive and sustainable development, progress achieved in combating money laundering and terrorism financing, and other topics related to the financial and monetary policies in the Sultanate of Oman.

It is noteworthy that these annual visits, conducted by IMF experts to all 190-member states, are in accordance with Article IV of IMF Articles of Agreement, whereby IMF monitors potential risks threatening the economy and recommends necessary reforms in the monetary and financial policies to enhance financial and economic stability in the member state.

