The 6th September 2024 marks the 43rd anniversary of the assumption of power by H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, succeeding his late father, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi.

Since 6th September 1981, Sheikh Humaid has been entrusted with the responsibility of continuing the journey of achievements, enhancing the renaissance of Ajman, and consolidating the UAE's leading position globally under its wise leadership.

Sheikh Humaid is one of the founders of the UAE and has worked with devotion and loyalty to support the Union and its foundations. Under his rule, Ajman has witnessed significant development in all sectors, thanks to his wise vision, strong determination, and appropriate planning for a modern emirate.

Local departments have been modernised, keeping pace with the communications and information revolution. Their digital platforms have been enhanced and linked to federal departments according to their jurisdictions. These departments now rely on educated young citizens, introduce new laws, develop and reform existing ones, and launch initiatives and projects that contribute to human development in Ajman.

Since assuming power, H.H. Sheikh Humaid has devoted his time and efforts to achieving comprehensive development in various fields such as education, economy, health, social services, security, culture, and sports.

Education has been a priority for Sheikh Humaid, as it is a key foundation for preparing new generations to continue Ajman's development. Several schools and universities have been established, and educational institutions have been supplied with qualified staff and resources. Sheikh Humaid also played a significant role in advancing women's education, opening the first girls' school in 1960.

Today, Ajman is home to many higher education institutions, including Ajman University. In recognition of his contributions to education, Sheikh Humaid received an honorary PhD in Law from the University of Bedfordshire in the UK in 2009 and an honorary PhD in Philosophy from the International Islamic University in Malaysia in 2011. He was also awarded the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Distinguished Academic Performance in 2011.

Sheikh Humaid values consultation in governance, leading him to issue Emiri Decree No. 4 of 2003 to establish the Ajman Executive Council. The Council plays a leading role in developing general policies and strategic plans for the emirate.

His Highness has also focused on infrastructure development, including new bridges, road projects, street lighting, public transportation, parks, and gardens, all aimed at enhancing the lives of Ajman's residents and visitors.

Ajman has established itself as a unique investment environment under Sheikh Humaid’s leadership, attracting local and foreign companies. Laws, initiatives, and administrative procedures have made the emirate a leading investment destination. The Ajman Free Zones Authority, under Sheikh Humaid's directives, has consistently excelled, becoming an ideal hub for thousands of businesses.

In tourism, Ajman has experienced a boom, with a significant increase in tourist facilities, hotels, and landmarks that attract visitors from around the world.

The healthcare sector in Ajman has also thrived, reflected in the high quality of health and medical services available to citizens and residents. Health establishments have expanded to meet the growing demand for local services.

Security remains a top priority for Sheikh Humaid, recognising it as a foundation of life and a driver of stability and development. His continued support for security entities ensures a safe environment for all.

In humanitarian work, Sheikh Humaid has championed charity efforts. In 1984, he founded the International Charity Organisation, the first of its kind in the UAE. The Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charity Foundation assists local people in need, supporting orphans, low-income families, and humanitarian cases.

Sheikh Humaid has also promoted heritage-related sports, such as camel, horse, and maritime races, as well as purebred Arabian horse shows. Ajman boasts many football, equestrian, and chess clubs.

With the wise leadership of H.H. Sheikh Humaid, Ajman continues to progress, drawing attention for its remarkable achievements across various sectors. Alongside his brothers, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates, and under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the country continues to prosper.