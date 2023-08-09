Riyadh: The Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF) has helped employ 201,000 Saudi citizens in the private sector in the first half of this year through its various programs and initiatives, a 34% increase over the same period last year, when 150,000 people were employed through the fund.



Minister of Human Resources and Social Development and Chairman of HRDF Board of Directors Eng. Ahmed Al-Rajhi stressed that the fund gets support from the wise leadership to develop the skills and capabilities of Saudis, increase their engagement in the labor market, encourage the private sector to localize jobs, strengthen partnerships with the training authorities, employ and empower national cadres, and increase their competitiveness and endurance in the labor market.