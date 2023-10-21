RIYADH — The leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia for hosting a landmark summit that concluded on Friday with a commitment to convene every two years.

The historic gathering marked a turning point in regional collaboration, setting the stage for a strategic partnership between the two influential blocs.



As a testament to the significance of this momentous occasion, the leaders thanked Saudi Arabia for its gracious hospitality and visionary leadership. The decision to hold the GCC-ASEAN summit biennially reflects a commitment to sustained dialogue and strengthened ties between the two regions.



Looking ahead, anticipation is already building for the next summit scheduled to take place in Malaysia in 2025. The agreement to rotate the summit's venue emphasizes the inclusivity and shared responsibility of both GCC and ASEAN member states in shaping the future of their strategic partnership.



The Riyadh Summit not only fostered diplomatic relations but also laid the groundwork for collaborative initiatives in various sectors, including economic development, trade, cultural exchange, and technological innovation.



A joint statement issued at the end of the summit reflects a commitment to shared values and principles outlined in the United Nations Charter. The leaders affirmed their dedication to fostering peace, security, and prosperity, emphasizing adherence to international law, good neighborliness, and peaceful dispute resolution.



Key areas of cooperation were highlighted, including the implementation of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific, maritime cooperation, connectivity, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and economic collaboration. The leaders recognized the importance of oceans and seas in driving regional growth, advocating for peace, stability, and maritime safety.



The summit focused on enhancing ties through multilateral and bilateral channels, addressing global challenges, ensuring sustainable supply chains, and promoting cooperation in various sectors, including green and renewable energy, tourism, and infrastructure. The announcement of the first GCC-ASEAN Economic and Investment Conference in Riyadh in 2024 underscores the commitment to boosting trade and investment.



A comprehensive framework of cooperation for 2024-2028 was unveiled, outlining joint efforts in political and security dialogue, trade and investment, people-to-people exchanges, education, culture, tourism, media, and sports.



The leaders expressed a united front against transnational crime, cybercrime, counterterrorism, and extremism, underscoring the need for enhanced trade and investment flows. They encouraged public-private sector engagement and business-to-business relations, aiming for sustainable infrastructure, renewables, agriculture, healthcare, tourism, logistics, and digitalization.



Additionally, the leaders emphasized cooperation in economic partnership priorities such as regional market integration, sustainability, digital transformation, and inclusivity, with a focus on supporting entrepreneurs and start-ups.



The joint commitment extended to promoting dialogue among civilizations, advancing mutual understanding, and fostering respect for diversity. The leaders recognized the importance of cultural exchanges, heritage preservation, and promoting tourism initiatives.



The summit concluded with expressions of support for Saudi Arabia's bid to host Expo 2030 and the Kingdom's Middle East Green Initiative.

