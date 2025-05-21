WASHINGTON -- Kuwait Ambassador to the US Sheikha Al-Zain Al-Sabah and CEO and Deputy Chairman of the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) Sheikh Nawaf Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah held a meeting with US Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, said Kuwait's Embassy.

In a statement to KUNA, the embassy affirmed that the meeting discussed ways to strengthen strategic relations between the two countries, including in the energy sector, and the upcoming construction of the Desert Storm and Desert Shield memorial in Washington.

The Kuwaiti embassy also said it hosted a roundtable discussion with Sheikh Nawaf Al-Sabah later today in cooperation with the Washington-based Atlantic Council think tank.

Sheikh Nawaf highlighted various topics in the discussions, including solar energy, artificial intelligence, carbon recycling, and Kuwait's growing role in the global energy sector, it added. (end) rsr.aa

Kuwait Ambassador to the US and CEO and Deputy Chairman of KPC discuss strategic ties with US Interior Secretary

Kuwait Ambassador to the US and CEO and Deputy Chairman of KPC with US Interior Secretary

Kuwait Ambassador to the US and CEO and Deputy Chairman of KPC discuss strategic ties with US Interior Secretary

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).