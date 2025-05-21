Muscat – His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Ali al Harthy, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Administrative and Financial Affairs, officially opened the Cooperation Forum between the Sultanate of Oman and the European Union in the field of energy and water. The event was held this morning at the Crowne Plaza Muscat Hotel, Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Organised by the Omani Nama Group in partnership with the EU-GCC Cooperation Project on Green Transformation, the forum is being held under the theme ‘Promoting Sustainability through Innovation and Investment’. It serves as a strategic platform for enhancing bilateral cooperation between Oman and EU member states, fostering the exchange of expertise, and exploring new opportunities in renewable energy and water resource management.

The forum brings together a distinguished group of officials, industry experts, and decision-makers to discuss key issues and share best practices. The programme includes a series of sessions on smart grids, energy storage, digital technologies in utilities, water efficiency enhancement, and green financing mechanisms.

Participants are also presenting successful European experiences and innovative models in the energy and water sectors. These case studies are expected to contribute to the development of practical and sustainable solutions that support both national and international sustainability agendas.

The opening ceremony was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and ambassadors of European Union countries accredited to the Sultanate of Oman.

