H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, said the comprehensive development plans implemented all across Dubai reflect the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and his keenness to ensure the highest standards of living for citizens and their families.

The extensive progress achieved by the emirate also underscores Sheikh Mohammed’s directives to constantly improve Dubai’s development model to deliver the best and most efficient services to citizens and residents alike, he added.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was speaking during a visit to Hatta that saw him approve a series of development projects for the region including the construction of a private school and a new neighbourhoods council for the region’s residents, in addition to the design and chosen site of the Hatta Beach project.

“We attentively heed to the aspirations and needs of the people of Dubai. We strive against time to fulfil their requirements and support them in realising their ambitions. Our development strategies and action plans are implemented by numerous teams that work as one team. Enhancing the quality of life of the people remains our top priority,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

Collaborative efforts earn praise

His Highness praised the efforts of the Supreme Committee to Oversee the Development of Hatta alongside various other entities involved in the development plans. “Hatta boasts various distinctive potentials, and we aim to leverage them to ensure the accomplishment of its ambitious developmental goals outlined in the Dubai Urban Plan 2040. Our vision is for Dubai to stand out as the best destination to live, work, and visit, an objective achieved through genuine efforts and creative ideas dedicated to transforming aspirations into achievements that benefit citizens, residents, and visitors.”

During his visit to Hatta, Sheikh Hamdan reviewed the progress of various projects being implemented as part of the Hatta Master Development Plan launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid with the aim of further improving living standards in the region besides transforming Hatta into an attractive destination for business, investment and tourism locally and internationally.

Upon his arrival in Hatta, His Highness was welcomed by Mattar Al Tayer, Dubai’s Commissioner General for the Infrastructure, Urban Planning, and Wellbeing Pillar and Chairman of the Supreme Committee to Oversee the Development of Hatta; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and Director-General of the Office of the Crown Prince of Dubai; Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of Dubai Media Council; and Ahmed Al Bedwawi, Assistant Director-General of Dubai Council’s Affairs at the Executive Office.

Al Tayer said all ongoing efforts to achieve objectives of the development plan for Hatta continue to be under the guidance and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, with diligent follow-up on the part of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed to ensure the fulfilment of the aspirations of the people of Hatta. All development endeavours also sought to fully involve the people of Hatta while offering them opportunities to launch their own projects and harness the significant opportunities presented by a region rich in heritage as well as natural attractions, he added.

Al Tayer said that the projects being implemented in Hatta seek to further enhance the standard of services provided to the people of the region and to raise its status as an investment and tourist destination. All such initiatives were aligned with various other projects that were part of the larger plan, reflecting the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid for Hatta as a model for development through the optimal utilisation of its potential and unique advantages. All projects envisaged would serve to maximise benefits for the people of Hatta whether on the economic, social, cultural or sporting front, he added.

His Highness was briefed by Rashid Mohammed Al Sheikh, the General Coordinator for Infrastructure, Urban Planning, and Wellbeing Pillar, on the new projects, which include a private school equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and amenities that can enrol 700 to 1,000 students. His Highness was also briefed about the new neighbourhoods council for the region’s residents that will act as a collective forum for the local community. The council aims to enhance social interaction among residents and includes a multi-purpose main hall, service facilities, administrative offices, and more.

Ambitious plans

Sheikh Hamdan was also apprised of the Hatta Beach project and its actual location. The project spans an area of over 53,000 square metres. The beach itself will stretch over 10,000 square metres alongside an artificial lake (crystal lagoon) and will feature a host of amenities and services for visitors.

His Highness also gained insights about various other projects that are underway including hotels and resorts, and the construction of 235 houses in the Makan area, besides the development of Hatta downtown.

Sheikh Hamdan also reviewed projects executed in the previous phase of the Hatta Master Development Plan including the Hatta Souq, which spans over 146,000 square metres and includes 70 commercial units in addition to other amenities. Other projects that were reviewed include new attractions at Hatta Heritage Village and the development of the Leem lake area, in addition to the creation of 330 investment opportunities for people of the region.