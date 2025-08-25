The Green Hydrogen Summit Oman (GHSO) Technical Committee, chaired by Dr. Khalil Al Hanashi., convened today for its monthly meeting. The session focused on finalizing the evaluation process and preparing for the final evaluation scheduled on 3rd September 2025.

Dr. Al Hanashi extended his gratitude to all committee members for their continued dedication and contributions, noting their role in ensuring a transparent and rigorous evaluation framework that reflects the highest standards of excellence.

The committee confirmed that abstract submissions are now officially closed, with over 140 abstracts received from around the world, a strong testament to the global interest in Oman’s green hydrogen agenda.

The abstracts span across seven key themes, with the highest number addressing Infrastructure, Supply Chains & Logistics and Renewable Integration & Digital Optimization, followed by Technology Foundations & Innovation Pathways, Deployment & Delivery at Scale, Policy, Safety & Certification, People, Skills & Future Readiness, and Market Development & Incentives.

Submissions came from a wide range of countries, led by Oman, Germany, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and India, alongside contributions from Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, the United States, and others, demonstrating strong global participation in Oman’s green hydrogen agenda.

The outcomes of the upcoming evaluation will play a pivotal role in shaping discussions at GHSO 2025 technical conference, taking place in Muscat from 1–3 December 2025, further reinforcing Oman’s leadership in advancing green hydrogen initiatives and global energy transition dialogue.

