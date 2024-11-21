KUWAIT-- Greece is eager to seek more venues to bolster ties with Kuwait especially in the investment field where the Greek government took decisions to facilitate business for foreign investors, said Ioannis Plotas, Greek Ambassador to Kuwait, on Wednesday.

Speaking at a meeting with local press, the Ambassador revealed his government had developed the legal system that encouraged direct foreign investments in Greece in various vital domains, indicating that the new step had ushered in investments from global companies including Amazon and Google with each having main headquarters in the European country.

He expressed interest in Kuwaiti investors especially in the real estate and tourism domains with its different iterations, affirming that Greece was also eager to invest in Kuwait namely the state's Vision 2035 for development.

Greece prided itself as being one of the biggest marine commerce operators in the Mediterranean and according to 2022 international statistics, Greek companies' control 20 percent of global cargo operations, Ambassador Plotas revealed.

He indicated that Greek economy gradually advanced in its credit rating in recent years to reach (BBB-) according to Standard and Poor's (S&P) with a positive future outlook.

In regards to politics, Ambassador Plotas said that Greece and Kuwait mostly shared similar views to regional and international issues, indicating that both countries usually were eager to seek peaceful within international law to resolve conflicts, He pointed out that Greece would be joining the UNSC as a non-permanent member in 2025 for a period of two years, saying that Athens would focus its tenure on seeking diplomacy for a more stable Middle East region.

He mentioned the catastrophic situation in the Gaza Strip as well as Lebanon, saying that the situation was a cause for concern to the international community.

He reiterated his country's calls for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, stressing the importance of delivering much-needed humanitarian aid as well as implementing UNSC resolutions regarding the rights of the Palestinian people for an independent state.

The Greek diplomat also expressed hopes for more official visits between the two countries, reflecting Greece's desire for a high-level ministerial meeting with Kuwait as 2019 was the last year that such a meeting was held.

