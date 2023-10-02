Qatar Chamber hosted on Sunday a high-level German delegation led by Dr Peter Ramsauer, president of the Ghorfa Arab-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Federal Minister (ret).

Ramsauer – along with Abdulaziz al-Mikhlafi, the secretary-general of AGCCI, and several leading German businessmen – was welcomed by Qatar Chamber chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim al-Thani in the presence of the chamber’s board members and general manager.

Speaking at the meeting, Sheikh Khalifa lauded the close relations between Qatar and Germany across all fields, particularly in the economic and commercial spheres.

He said bilateral trade between the two countries continues to grow, reaching QR6.8bn last year compared to QR6.4bn in 2021. He also emphasised that Germany is considered “one of Qatar’s most important trading partners.”

Sheikh Khalifa said there are numerous leading German companies operating in Qatar in various sectors, either with full ownership or in partnership with Qatari entities, indicating that these companies are contributing to Qatar’s ongoing development.

“Germany provides the Qatari market with high-quality products,” Sheikh Khalifa said, adding that there are many successful Qatari investments in diverse sectors in Germany.

Sheikh Khalifa stressed that the chamber “strongly welcomes and encourages” the enhancement of co-operation between the Qatari and German private sectors across all sectors, especially in the field of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), where Germany excels in advanced technology.

He also invited German companies to co-operate with their Qatari counterparts by establishing active partnerships and alliances in all sectors. He said Qatar provides many opportunities supported by advanced infrastructure, leading legislation, and numerous incentives for investment.

Ramsauer stated that the relations between Qatar and Germany have witnessed “significant development,” noting that trade between both countries is experiencing substantial growth. He also emphasised the strong desire of many German companies to enter the regional markets through investments in Qatar.

He also highlighted the significance of the German trade delegations visiting Qatar, which demonstrates the keen interest of the German private sector in exploring investment opportunities in Qatar and forming partnerships with Qatari firms across various sectors.

“This co-operation extends beyond sectors like energy and manufacturing, encompassing other areas, as well,” he said.

Ramsauer also lauded the great development that Qatar is witnessing in terms of infrastructure and investment-related legislation.

The Ghorfa Arab-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry would co-operate and co-ordinate with Qatar Chamber to facilitate the establishment of joint ventures between investors from both countries, Ramsauer emphasised, highlighting several successful investments and alliances between both friendly countries.

He also commended the substantial infrastructure development in Qatar, as well as the investment-friendly legislation in place.

Ramsauer noted that Ghorfa would collaborate and co-ordinate with Qatar Chamber to facilitate the establishment of joint ventures between investors from both countries. He also highlighted several successful investments and alliances between the two friendly nations.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).