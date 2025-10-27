MUSCAT: The latest data released by the Statistical Centre for the Cooperation Council for the Arab Countries of the Gulf (GCC-Stat) revealed that the economies of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries recorded positive growth during the first quarter of 2025, reflecting the continued economic stability and sustainable development path in the region.

The report indicated that the nominal GDP of the GCC countries amounted to around US$588.1 billion, up by 5.7 percent compared to the first quarter of 2024. The real GDP reached US$466.2 billion, recording an annual growth rate of 3.0 percent.

The report showed that all GCC economies recorded positive growth rates in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year. The oil sector continued to contribute the largest share to the GDP at 22.9 percent, followed by the manufacturing sector at 12.7 percent, then wholesale and retail trade at 9.6 percent, while other activities accounted for 26.7 percent of the total GDP.

The report emphasized that this positive performance reflects sustainable economic diversification in the GCC countries and continued efforts to enhance non-oil activities, thus supporting the long-term stability of the Gulf economies.